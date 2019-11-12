In its latest report on Iran on 11 November, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it has detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran, and confirmed that it has ramped up uranium enrichment, with its stockpile now reaching the equivalent of 551 kilograms, as opposed to the 300-kilogram limit laid down in the deal. The report concluded that Iran has prepared a new facility for testing enrichment centrifuges.

“The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union are extremely concerned by the latest announcements that Iran is restarting uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its November 11 report,” EU and the three countries said in a joint statement.

https://www.neweurope.eu/article/france-uk-germany-eu-warn-iran-over-nuclear-breaches/